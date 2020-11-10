Online craft beer specialist Flavourly has seen sales treble in 2020, with turnover set to hit £10 million.

The Edinburgh-based business said it was already on track to double annual sales this year but as a result of Covid-19 restrictions demand for home deliveries rose significantly.

It said a current switch in consumer habits has helped Flavourly recruit “tens of thousands” of new customers this year, and that a large part of this revenue uplift is expected to be ongoing. It also said that pre-Covid the company was recording “solid growth” but in April at the height of lockdown there was an increase in sales of 392 per cent on the previous year.

Flavourly’s craft beer distribution model sees it partnering with independent craft breweries, which it says provides it with a route to market and guaranteed volumes.

The firm combines craft beer expertise, data and insights to match consumer tastes to small batch brews, providing customers with recommendations for beers that “they would likely never have discovered”, it said.

Flavourly said it was able to sign the lease on a new 17,500 sq ft warehouse at Glasgow Airport Business Park, “giving easy access to the motorway network”. The company also moved delivery operations to DPD, and claims this makes it the only craft beer supplier offering guaranteed delivery slots. Assean Sheikh, Flavourly co-founder, said the impact of coronavirus accelerated growth, adding: “The most satisfying aspect has been our ability to support our partner breweries and share the uplift in sales with them at a time when they are experiencing drastically reduced orders from the hospitality sector.”