The 177 Bothwell Street development, which is set next autumn to become Glasgow’s largest single office building, is to be 100%-powered by renewable electricity, with zero carbon emissions.
HFD Property Group announced these energy plans to coincide with the week the UN’s COP26 climate change conference had been due to get under way in Glasgow, before the coronavirus pandemic led to its postponement until next year.
It said the electrification represented “a further 14% reduction in annual energy use”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell on Brexit: Tories' red,white and blue goggles obscure view of Brexit reality
HFD said: “Building on what was already an extremely energy efficient development, the move to fully electric has significantly reduced the estimated consumption, from 18.1 to 15.6 kilowatt-hours per square metre, per year.
A large section of 177 Bothwell Street has been pre-let to Virgin Money for its new headquarters, while HFD Group’s serviced offices business will occupy 65,000 sq ft of the building. HFD said an independent economic impact assessment had concluded that the 313,000 sq ft development will generate £2.8 billion of gross value-added to the Scottish economy over 25 years.
Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, said: “We are setting very high standards for the environmental performance and sustainability of 177 Bothwell Street. The starting point was reducing energy demand, making the building as lean as possible in energy consumption terms, so that there are no carbon emissions that need to be offset through other means.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell on Brexit: Stupefying Tory arithmetic and the true, sorry story
“We then carefully selected the right combination of technology and materials, including recycled high-performance glazing and an intelligent building management system, to ensure the building is as energy efficient as possible. Electrification is an emerging trend in property around the world, but we have taken it one step further at 177, with all power coming from renewable sources."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment