Openreach has announced that more than 20,000 homes and businesses in and around Kilmarnock can now access some of the "fastest, most reliable broadband anywhere in the UK".

As designated key workers, Openreach engineers have continued to build the town’s new gigabit-capable network throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. It uses the latest full fibre broadband where fibre optic cables are laid from a local telephone exchange direct to people’s houses.

The new technology is now live in locations across Kilmarnock and local communities including Kilmaurs, Crosshouse and Knockentiber, with the majority of local homes and businesses now able to upgrade. Openreach has announced plans to build next-generation full fibre networks in 23 other Ayrshire towns and villages, including Auchinleck, Cumnock, Dalmellington, Gaston, Holmhead, Netherthird and Stewarton.

Katie Milligan, Openreach managing director, said: “As well as keeping the existing network running, we’ve continued building full fibre throughout the pandemic to make sure that, no matter what happens next, our network is there to support local families and businesses.

Katie Milligan

“We’ve made great progress in Kilmarnock, with 20,000 households now able to order an ultra-reliable, gigabit-capable service. The first customers have already connected and I’d urge everyone to check their options for upgrading now.

“Our investment will boost local businesses, support Kilmarnock’s economy and be brilliant for households juggling work and home life. We’re working hard to extend our build to as many local homes and businesses as possible and engineers will continue work in the town over the next few months.”

Full fibre technology provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity; meaning fewer faults; more predictable, consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet the growing data demands of future technologies. Local people can visit the Openreach website to check if they can upgrade.

MSP for Kilmarnock and Irvine Valley Willie Coffey said: “This is really welcome news especially at this time when people are becoming more reliant on digital technology to keep in touch with their families and friends. A big thank you to the Openreach team for continuing to work in very difficult circumstances too.”

Douglas Reid, Leader of East Ayrshire Council, said: “Kilmarnock is leading the way for ultrafast, future-proof, full fibre broadband, with almost 20,000 homes and businesses in the local area now able to upgrade.

“Due to the pandemic, many of our residents are working from home. Access to faster, reliable broadband is essential to ensure that vital services continue to be delivered to communities and that local people can access essential services and items online.

“I look forward to more positive news as the build continues and to working with local communities to explore how we can make the most of East Ayrshire’s new, resilient technology.”

Recent research showed that connecting everyone in Scotland to full fibre broadband by 2025 would create a £4.55 billion boost to the nation’s economy, unlocking smarter ways of working, better public services and greater opportunities for the next generation of home-grown businesses.

The Bothwell Street building

Glasgow's largest office building hails green credentials

The 177 Bothwell Street development, which is set next autumn to become Glasgow’s largest single office building, is to be 100%-powered by renewable electricity, with zero carbon emissions.

YES wins backing

Young Enterprise Scotland (YES) has been awarded significant grant funding to help establish its enterprise learning programmes within all Scotland’s primary and secondary schools and support young people through the disruption caused by Covid-19.

