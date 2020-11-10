Housebuilding giant Persimmon has said it saw a strong performance in the third quarter, with average weekly sales rates up 38% on 2019, and is set for a "good" result for the year.

Persimmon said it is fully sold up for the current year and has around £1.36 billion of forward sales reserved beyond 2020 - up 43% on a year earlier.

Housebuilders have been enjoying a property boom since the spring lockdown, with demand and prices boosted by the Stamp Duty holiday and the ongoing government Help to Buy initiative.

READ MORE: Scottish city's largest single office building to be fully powered by renewable electricity

It said its market share has started easing back to "more normal levels" in recent weeks as activity has recovered across the wider housebuilding industry since the spring lockdown.

It said it expects completed sales in the second half to be at least in line with a year earlier.

The group confirmed its building sites and sales offices are continuing to operate throughout the second lockdown, though it added a note of caution amid potential further measures to control the pandemic and economic uncertainty.

It declared another interim divi payout to investors of 70p a share, on top of the 40p a share paid out in September.

Together, the payouts replace the 110p a share final divi for 2019 that was postponed at the beginning of the crisis.

Persimmon's recently appointed chief executive Dean Finch, who took on the role at the end of September, said: "Persimmon continues to perform robustly despite the significant challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic and we are currently on course to deliver a good result for 2020."

The group added: "We are well prepared for this second lockdown and continue to work with our subcontractors and supply chain to maintain the group's operations.

"We remain mindful, however, of the potential for further disruption from additional Government-mandated measures to control the pandemic and the impact of ongoing uncertainty on the UK economy."

Shares fell 6% despite the divi cheer and bullish outlook.

The document was hailed as “momentous” and “ground-breaking”.

New salmon farming blueprint for sustainability

Salmon farmers have pledged to improve sustainability to ensure a “responsible” long-term future for salmon farming in Scotland.

READ MORE: In a major new blueprint for sustainability, farming bosses have set out their long-term vision for reducing the environmental impact on sea lochs and wild salmon - as well as laying out its key targets in fish health and welfare, community support and employment.

Scottish hosiery firm sets up Dutch base to avoid Brexit chaos

A hosiery brand has taken steps to mitigate the potential implications of a no deal Brexit by establishing a new base in the Netherlands.

READ MORE: E-commerce business Snag Tights currently manufactures its product range in Italy before importing the finished goods to its headquarters in Livingston, from where orders are fulfilled and exported around the world.

Coronavirus crisis to 'mirror Scotland's 1980s downturn'





The coronavirus pandemic could mirror the economic inpact the loss of heavy industry had in the 1980s, MSPs have been warned.

READ MORE: Holyrood’s Economy Committee has been told that the Covid-19 crisis could have “as much of a disruptive impact as the de-industrialisation of the 1980s”.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, as well as Business Week, the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/