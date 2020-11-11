By Scott Wright
A BLUEPRINT by Barratt to build up to 300 homes in Monkton, South Ayrshire, will go before local planners today.
Ayrshire Chamber of Commerce, three housing associations and Labour MSP Colin Smyth have thrown their weight behind the proposals, which the housebuilder says will support the economic ambitions of South Ayrshire Council and the Ayrshire Growth Deal. Barratt Homes West Scotland, which is working on the plans with Rochpion Properties, said the project would trigger £75 million of new capital and inward investment to the local area, while recognising the need for more housing in South Ayrshire. Ayrshire Housing Association, West of Scotland Housing Association and Irvine Housing Association have expressed interest in overseeing the affordable housing element of the proposals.
Barratt says concerns that building in the area could exacerbate the “long history of flooding issues” in Prestwick have been allayed by a “robust food risk assessment” reviewed by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, which it said found no objections.
David Scott, managing director of Barratt Homes West Scotland, said: “I am confident that what we are proposing to do in Monkton will positively contribute to the local economy.”
