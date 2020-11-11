The owner of Paddy Power and Betfair said that revenue growth had accelerated by 30% in the quarter, while online revenue rose by a third.
Flutter Entertainment also attracted a further 450,000 US customers in the three months to the end of September as the company exceeded expectations in the period.
The business now expects to make adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of between £1.28 billion and £1.35 billion this year, excluding its operations in the US.
Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson said: "Flutter's performance in the third quarter exceeded our expectations in both sports and gaming. Our strong trading continued as we grew market share in key regions while retaining our commitment to safer gambling practices.
He added: "We have enhanced the customer experience, secured further strategic media partnerships and acquired more new customers than anticipated.
"We are now a truly global business with significant scale. As such we are in a unique position to respond to the many opportunities we see across our growing markets.
"Looking ahead, whilst the outlook with respect to Covid-19 remains uncertain, we are confident that our business is well positioned to capture further growth in a sustainable and responsible way."
