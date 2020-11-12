By Ian McConnell
Edinburgh-based Fountain Court Apartments is switching its operation from fully serviced apartments to long-term lettings, as it responds to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell on Brexit: Is illusory truth effect at play as Leavers lap up Tory Brexit? – Opinion
The shift in strategy for the long-established business started last month with the handover of the first tranche of fully furnished apartments to lettings agency DJ Alexander. Fountain Court said it expects to complete the handover of all 85 apartments to DJ Alexander – and the closure of its serviced apartment business – by next month.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: If UK goose cooked on Brexit, it won’t be Tories who bear brunt
The apartments are all in Grove Street and include studios as well as one and two-bedroom properties.
Fountain Court expects the apartments to attract occupiers including professionals working in the finance sector-focused Exchange District.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment