By Ian McConnell

Edinburgh-based Fountain Court Apartments is switching its operation from fully serviced apartments to long-term lettings, as it responds to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shift in strategy for the long-established business started last month with the handover of the first tranche of fully furnished apartments to lettings agency DJ Alexander. Fountain Court said it expects to complete the handover of all 85 apartments to DJ Alexander – and the closure of its serviced apartment business – by next month.

The apartments are all in Grove Street and include studios as well as one and two-bedroom properties.

Fountain Court expects the apartments to attract occupiers including professionals working in the finance sector-focused Exchange District.