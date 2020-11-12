An opportunity to expand a holiday let business or launch a new venture has arisen with the sale of a luxury Highland holiday home.

Rathad An Drobhair, near Strathconan is on the market with premium rural estate agents Bell Ingram for offers over £575,000.

With five bedrooms and a sauna, the property which is currently running as a successful holiday let, welcomes visitors looking to escape to the great outdoors while enjoying a luxury retreat, the agent said.

It is set in stunning surroundings with far reaching views over Loch Meig, and offers outdoor types and adventure seekers a vast array of activities right on their doorstep including fishing, kayaking, mountain and road biking and wild swimming at Loch Achilty.

The holiday home also has eco credentials with solar power for water heating and wood pellet boiler providing heating throughout the property.

Joanne Stennett, of Bell Ingram said: “This property offers a unique opportunity to capitalise on the booming Highland holiday market. Currently running as a successful business, potential buyers are looking to the property as a significant opportunity to expand a current holiday let business or begin a new venture.

“With ample activities on its doorstep, Rathad An Drobhair is well placed to take advantage of the increase in experiential and outdoor holidays, while still offering guests a relaxing and comfortable at the property.”

The property sits in private garden grounds which are laid to lawn to the sides and terraced to the rear. There is a gravel area to the front which offers parking for several vehicles.

Sales were not as bad as expected.

Burberry shares jump as investors pleasantly surprised

Shares in Burberry jumped on Thursday morning as investors were pleasantly surprised on finding out that revenue only dropped by 31% in the last six-month period.

The company came off a tough opening to the financial year, to beat expectations, as China and Korea bounced back, helping to boost the luxury fashion retailer.

The Howden site at Braehead.

Major Scottish industrial site bought for £7.1m in deal

The 11-acre site occupied by engineer Howden Group at Braehead, near Glasgow, has been bought by London & Scottish Property Investment Management (LSPIM) for £7.1 million.

READ MORE: LSPIM, the asset manager for office and industrial property trust Regional REIT, noted annual rent from the site was £763,000 or £3.73 per square foot and that there were 4.3 years to run on the lease.

