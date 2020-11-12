Gleneagles, the five-star hotel near Auchterarder, is to close its doors until February after a change in local restrictions.

The hotel said it comes as Perth and Kinross is to be moved up to protection level three in the Scottish coronavirus restriction system.

The news came "as no surprise" to tourism leaders who are calling for greater support for the hospitality industry as it nagivates its way through the tier system.

Gleneagles' Conor O’Leary was reported as saying: “Following the Scottish Government’s announcement that Perth and Kinross will be moved up to protection level three in the national coronavirus restriction system, we’ve taken the very difficult decision to temporary close Gleneagles’ doors for the second time this year – from Friday, November 13 until Sunday, January 31, inclusive.

“Having worked so hard to provide a safe environment across our estate, we are saddened by this development, especially in the lead-up to Christmas, the highlight of our calendar for both teams and guests."

He said: “However, we’re committed to taking the additional measures necessary to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone at Gleneagles, and to play our part in minimising Covid-19 cases in the region.

“The support and well-wishes we’ve received over the past eight months, including our four-month closure period earlier this year, have been truly humbling, and we look forward to welcoming back our hotel guests from 1 February, subject to government regulations.

“We extend our sympathy to all the individuals, families and teams around the world who have been affected by this crisis and our gratitude to all the essential workers who continue to work tirelessly to keep everyone safe.”

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: "The news that Gleneagles will be closing its doors until February comes as no surprise to me given the recent announcements.

"I have been having conversations with hoteliers the length and breadth of the country and many are doing similar.

"The costs of remaining open and providing a total experience which the customer expects, with limitations and uncertainty are too high.

"While furlough is a welcome support for staff who would almost certainly be without a job right now in many businesses had it not been extended, it offers no direct financial benefit to businesses and a much greater degree of financial support is needed immediately to enable those both open and closed to remain solvent and bounce back when we are through the crisis period and into recovery.

"We reiterated this on a private call between myself, STA Chair Stephen Leckie and the First Minister yesterday who acknowledged this and we would hope that additional support measures for businesses operating throughout the sector would be announced in the very near future.”