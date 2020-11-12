Auction house John Pye Auctions has announced the opening of a second Scottish site.

The premises at Newbridge, near Edinburgh Airport, will enable John Pye to sell an additional 3,000 lots per week in the extra 35,000 sq ft, which takes the company’s Scottish footprint close to 100,000 sq ft.

John Pye has been operating in Scotland for more than five years, holding more than 500 online auctions from its Bo’ness site. The new temporary site will open for its first auction viewings from Friday between 8am and 12pm.

Robert Hicking, Scottish auction site manager, said: “We are delighted to have secured this premier site and we look forward to greeting new and existing customers to the new site, in line with Scotland’s Covid-19 guidance.”

Operations director Steve Anderson said: “We are very pleased to have acquired this fantastic facility near Edinburgh Airport. This will give us the capacity to sell an extra 3,000 lots per week, which is perfect timing in the lead up to Christmas.

“We’re also now offering nationwide home delivery, either with a courier for smaller parcels or our new two-man delivery for larger items, to ensure your goods arrive in time for the festive season.”

In August the firm unveiled the highest figures in its 52-year history, with a 79% sales increase compared to pre-lockdown, after handling some of the biggest cases in the fall-out from Covid-19, clearing out more than 240 retail stores across the UK at that stage.

