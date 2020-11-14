ISLE of Harris Distillery is launching a jacket in its own tweed, created following a competition in which pupils in schools on the island were challenged to create a design, writes Ian McConnell.
The project also enabled children to learn more about the history of tweed cloth.
It involved a collaboration between Isle of Harris Distillery, Harris Tweed Hebrides, the Harris Tweed Authority and education services.
The winner of the competition was Scott Murray from Sir E Scott School on Harris. His design was woven by Stephen Passmore of Isle of Harris Distillery, which has this year collaborated with designer Judy R Clark “to create something uniquely special from this cloth”.
Each jacket is made using the specially woven Isle of Harris Distillery Tweed “combined with luxurious teal velvet collars embroidered in secret rose gold threads”.
The distillery has announced that, ahead of launching the jacket in 2021, customers in Scotland will be able to buy a made-to-measure jacket if they attend a consultation at Ms Clark’s Edinburgh studio or at the Isle of Harris Gin pop-up shop at Café Gandolfi in Glasgow.
The price of the limited availability, made-to-measure jacket is £750.
