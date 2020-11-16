Loganair has signed a three-year ground handling agreement with Menzies that will provide much-needed support for the latter's staff at Edinburgh and Glasgow airports.

The deal comes as the airline and the aviation services specialist, along with the rest of the industry, struggle amid the collapse in travel caused by the Covid pandemic. Jobs at both Loganair and Menzies remain under threat at Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Edinburgh-headquartered Menzies Aviation will deliver all ground handling and cleaning services for 14,000 Loganair flights per year across the two stations, with 6,500 and 7,500 turns anticipated per annum at Edinburgh and Glasgow respectively.

The new contract is an extension of Menzies’ existing relationship with Scotland's national carrier, with Menzies already providing de-icing services to Loganair at Edinburgh and Glasgow. Menzies also carries out de-icing, cleaning and ground handling services for Loganair at Manchester and the Isle of Man.

Menzies Aviation vice president Phil Lloyd said the company was "delighted" to be deepening its relationship with Loganair.

"This award is testament to the successful partnership we have built with the airline, through the quality service delivered by Menzies employees on the ground," he added. "Loganair has maintained strong operations throughout the pandemic as well as growing its route network this year, and we are looking forward to the growth opportunities this partnership may bring.”

Maurice Boyle, chief operations officer at Loganair, said: “The partnership will focus upon delivering value and operational excellence while preparing for future growth as we look forward to meeting our customers’ needs now and in the future.”