A Scottish country house hotel is expected to attract interest from regional and national players after being put on the market this week with a price-tag of £3.25 million.

The long-running directors of Keavil House Hotel, which has 70 bedrooms, a health club and sits in 12 acres of landscaped gardens, are selling the property as part of plans to wind down towards retirement.

READ MORE: The four-star hotel is owned by the family-run Queensferry Hotels, which has owned Keavil House for nearly 40 years.

Owners take £600m off property market

More than £600 million of commercial property investment stock has been withdrawn from sale or failed to find a buyer in Scotland this year amid the severe dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: The Gyle Shopping Centre in Edinburgh, Bon Accord shopping centre in Aberdeen and Clyde Shopping Centre in Clydebank are among properties where marketing efforts have been hampered by the inability of prospective buyers, including those from overseas, to inspect sites.

Breedon confirms the Scottish sites to be sold to sooth competition concerns

Building materials group Breedon has confirmed the identity of the three Scottish sites set to be sold to clear the way for its £178 million acquisition of Cemex operations in the UK.

READ MORE: Tillicoultry Quarriers will acquire a total of 14 sites across the UK for £12.2m in cash, including 10 ready-mixed concrete plants in England, plus an asphalt plant and an associated aggregates depot. In Scotland, two quarries and cement terminal employing approximately a dozen people will be divested by Breedon.

Coronavirus Scotland: Who is handling crisis better – Scottish or UK government? Business leaders' views revealed

A signficant majority of business leaders north of the Border believe the Scottish Government is handling the coronavirus crisis better than Westminster, in spite of controversy amid an earlier tightening of restrictions in Scotland to combat the second wave.

READ MORE: Scotland moved earlier than England last month on restrictions and closures in the hospitality sector, triggering a flurry of controversy.

Gleneagles Hotel to close until February

Gleneagles, the five-star hotel near Auchterarder, is to close its doors until February after a change in local restrictions.

READ MORE: The hotel said it comes as Perth and Kinross is to be moved up to protection level three in the Scottish coronavirus restriction system.

