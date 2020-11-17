GLASGOW-based interior design company Bell & Swift has won the appointment to refurbish the historic Loch Rannoch Hotel in Highland Perthshire.
The plan is to bring the landmark hotel up to date with investment in the bedrooms, public spaces and spa.
The work is under way, ahead of the hotel’s reopening next spring.
Bell & Swift has more than 20 years of experience working with leading global chains and boutique hotels including Hilton, Accor, IHG and Marriott.
The refurbishment includes the creation of a new signature suite with loch views and a balcony, full redesign of guestrooms, as well as the addition of new bedrooms. The design focus will retain original features such as cornicing and mouldings while adding “new fresh and modern touches to the rooms”.
The reception area and main lounge and bar area will be “renovated to focus on warmth and hospitality”, retaining period features including the staircase and fireplaces.
The hotel was bought from Macdonald Hotels in July by Loch Rannoch Estate group led by Nick Pattie.
Mr Pattie has a long history with the hotel, having managed the estate more than 30 years ago.
