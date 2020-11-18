A chartered surveyor from Glasgow who started an aromatherapy business after suffering migraines has won recognition as an entrepreneur.

Margaret Morrison-Macleod has been appointed an ambassador for the Start Up Loans programme supported by the British Business Bank.

Ms Morrison-Macleod’s Divine Hag business sells products ranging from a mist to ease feelings of nausea to a balm to aid relaxation, which are made from natural ingredients. It also runs aromatherapy and candle making sessions in its Glasgow workshop.

UK Minister for Small Business Paul Scully said: “The Divine Hag is a dynamic business which shows how you can build a committed local customer base into a successful brand with national and international potential.”

Ms Morrison-Macleod is one of 12 ambassadors chosen to highlight the benefit of the support for entrepreneurs provided by the British Business Bank, which is chaired by Lord Smith of Kelvin.

Richard Bearman, managing director of the start up loans programme at the bank said: “The idea of starting a business is exciting for most people, as well as daunting, particularly in the current environment.

“However, what our 2020 Ambassadors demonstrate is that with the right support and mentoring it’s possible to thrive and succeed in even the harshest conditions.”

Ms Morrison-Macleod used the £18,000 loan funding she secured to purchase a workshop space and production equipment.

She noted: "During lockdown, I launched a new monthly subscription packages to capitalise on the growing trend in at-home wellness and I’ve also launched a men’s range in response to demand, in collaboration with a local Glaswegian barber shop.

"While my physical workshops have been put on hold due to local and national lockdowns, I’ve been able to launch online versions instead and am already booked to deliver both candle-making and aromatherapy courses throughout 2022.”

The British Business Bank has provided £39 million loan funding in total for around 5,000 start ups in Scotland through partners since 2012. Partners include DSL Business Finance. It has provided £663m start up loan funding in total for businesses in the UK.