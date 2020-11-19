Mosaic Architecture + Design has secured planning approval to build a hotel on the site of the former Glasgow Garden Festival.
The Holiday Inn Pacific Quay, a 150-bedroom hotel, represents an investment of more than £18m in Glasgow by developer Pacific Quay Developments. The hotel will be operated by RBH Hospitality Management and create more than 50 permanent jobs. It will feature seven storeys with a first floor split between conferencing and co-working space and a top floor Skybar offering views across the river to the iconic Finnieston Crane and beyond.
The development team, including Mosaic, planning consultant Gary Mappin at Iceni Projects and Malcolm Pearson, director of Pacific Quay Developments, say the planning approval from Glasgow City Council will "kickstart the recently launched Clyde Mission to use the Clyde to drive sustainable and inclusive growth for the city, the region and Scotland".
Led by the Scottish Government, the Clyde Mission brings together public and private sector partners to harness the opportunities and competitive advantage of the River Clyde and the surrounding assets to deliver economic, social and environmental benefits.
Formerly part of the commercial dock operated by Clyde Port Authority, Pacific Quay was used for the Glasgow Garden Festival in 1988 before being transformed into a business and leisure destination. The area, across the river from the Scottish Event Campus which includes the SSE Hydro, is now home to the headquarters of BBC Scotland and STV.
Neil Haining, director of Mosaic, said: “This development has been carefully considered in response to the site’s immediate context within Pacific Quay and provides the area a much-needed new business hotel of appropriate scale and high-quality materials."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.