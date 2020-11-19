Fashion chains Peacocks and Jaeger have fallen into administration, putting more than 4,700 jobs and almost 500 shops at risk.

The retailers, which were both part of billionaire Philip Day’s EWM Group retail empire, confirmed on Thursday that they have appointed administrators from FRP Advisory.

The administrators said no redundancies or store closures have been confirmed yet.

Former seaside pub goes under the hammer

The Port Logan Inn, at Port Logan near Stranraer, will go under the hammer of auctioneer auctioneer Pugh next month as part of a sale of more than 100 properties and plots of land.

The well-known two-storey former seaside pub, which has been empty for some time, has been given a guide price of £160,000 and has four bedrooms as well as a partially built extension.

“The Port Logan Inn was a well-loved pub and it would be great to see the building become an asset to the community once again, perhaps either as holiday rental accommodation or a private dwelling," Pugh managing director Paul Thompson said.

“As a location Port Logan is hard to beat: is a picturesque village with a magnificent sandy beach that attracts visitors in its own right. However it’s also just 15 miles from Stranraer, with its two-hour ferry crossing to Belfast."

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Pugh has sold lots totalling over £28 milion at its auctions, which have been held on the firm’s online platform. The next auction is scheduled for December 9.

Leading Scottish brewer warns on lockdown impact

THE move into tier four lockdown restrictions for huge parts of Scotland from tomorrow will be “incredibly damaging” for the brewing industry, a leading craft beer player has warned.

Stuart Cook, co-managing director of the highly-regarded Harviestoun Brewery in Alva, said the lockdown move will be “incredibly damaging to an industry already on its knees”.

