The winner across 16 categories in this year's Scottish Whisky Awards have been announced, with the ultimate prize of Whisky Distillery of the Year going to Glasgow Distillery.
Judges in the awards, now in their second year, praised the Glasgow Distillery team for its progress in product development, marketing and securing a range of new international deals.
It was also the highest-performing distillery in the taste competition, securing two gold medals. The new blended malt, Malt Riot, won Blended Malt Under 12 Year Old and the 1770 Peated Release No1 Single Malt won in the toughest category in the competition - Single Malt No Age Statement, where there were 31 finalists.
The full list of this year's winners:
Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year
The Glasgow Distillery Company
Single Malt No Age Statement
Glasgow 1770 - Peated Release No. 1, The Glasgow Distillery Company
Single Malt Under 12 Year Old
Ardbeg 10 Year Old, Ardbeg Distillery
Single Malt 12 Year Old
Deanston 12 Year Old, Deanston Distillery
Single Malt 13-16 Year Old
Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban, Glenmorangie Distillery
Single Malt 17-20 Year Old
Tomatin 18 Year Old, Tomatin Distillery
Single Malt 21 Year Old and Older
Bunnahabhain 25 Year Old, Bunnahabhain Distillery
Blended Malt Under 12 Year Old
Malt Riot, The Glasgow Distillery Company
Blended Malt 12 Year Old and Over
Sirius, North Star Spirits
Single Cask & Specialty Whisky
Tomintoul 2005 with First-Fill Amontillado Sherry Finish #19A, Hannah Whisky Merchants
Brand Experience of the Year
Isle of Raasay Distillery
Community Contributor of the Year
Diageo
Excellence in Branding
Wemyss Vintage Malts
Excellence in Sustainability
Arbikie Distillery
Independent Bottler of the Year
North Star Spirits
Product Launch of the Year
Loch Lomond Group Glen Scotia Malts Festival
Tourism Destination of the Year
The Clydeside Distillery
