The winner across 16 categories in this year's Scottish Whisky Awards have been announced, with the ultimate prize of Whisky Distillery of the Year going to Glasgow Distillery.

Judges in the awards, now in their second year, praised the Glasgow Distillery team for its progress in product development, marketing and securing a range of new international deals.

It was also the highest-performing distillery in the taste competition, securing two gold medals. The new blended malt, Malt Riot, won Blended Malt Under 12 Year Old and the 1770 Peated Release No1 Single Malt won in the toughest category in the competition - Single Malt No Age Statement, where there were 31 finalists.

The full list of this year's winners:

Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year

The Glasgow Distillery Company

Single Malt No Age Statement

Glasgow 1770 - Peated Release No. 1, The Glasgow Distillery Company

Single Malt Under 12 Year Old

Ardbeg 10 Year Old, Ardbeg Distillery

Single Malt 12 Year Old

Deanston 12 Year Old, Deanston Distillery

Single Malt 13-16 Year Old

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban, Glenmorangie Distillery

Single Malt 17-20 Year Old

Tomatin 18 Year Old, Tomatin Distillery

Single Malt 21 Year Old and Older

Bunnahabhain 25 Year Old, Bunnahabhain Distillery

Blended Malt Under 12 Year Old

Malt Riot, The Glasgow Distillery Company

Blended Malt 12 Year Old and Over

Sirius, North Star Spirits

Single Cask & Specialty Whisky

Tomintoul 2005 with First-Fill Amontillado Sherry Finish #19A, Hannah Whisky Merchants

Brand Experience of the Year

Isle of Raasay Distillery

Community Contributor of the Year

Diageo

Excellence in Branding

Wemyss Vintage Malts

Excellence in Sustainability

Arbikie Distillery

Independent Bottler of the Year

North Star Spirits

Product Launch of the Year

Loch Lomond Group Glen Scotia Malts Festival

Tourism Destination of the Year

The Clydeside Distillery