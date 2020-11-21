Glasgow Distillery has taken top honours at this year’s Scottish Whisky Awards, writes Kristy Dorsey.
It has been named Scottish Whisky Distillery of the Year, edging out competition from the GlenAllachie and Ardbeg distilleries. It was also the highest-performing distillery in the taste competition, securing gold medals for its Glasgow 1770 single malt and its newly-launched Malt Riot blend.
Liam Hughes, chief executive and co-founder of the Glasgow Distillery, said the company was “delighted” with the honour.
“The quality of talent, not just from the winners, but from those who were nominated as finalists, clearly demonstrates the strength of the Scotch Whisky industry today and we are so proud to play our part in something that is so loved and respected around the globe, not just here in Scotland,” he added.
Now in their second year, the Scottish Whisky Awards are a comprehensive year-round programme which assesses Scotch whisky producers in both business performance and taste. This year, it involved a judging panel of 40 experts and the blind tasting of 155 Scotch whisky products.
Adopting its name from one of the city’s original distilleries, the Glasgow Distillery re-opened in 2014.
