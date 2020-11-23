By Guy Stenhouse

INSANITY is doing the same thing over and over again expecting a different result.

Last week, from the safety of Edinburgh, the Scottish Government pressed the Lockdown MK2 button for the west of Scotland.

You know something is wrong with a government policy when it must not be described as what it really is.

You can’t go anywhere, you can’t really do anything, you can’t meet anybody – but it’s not a lockdown it’s just level 4.

Just like the temporary hospital at the SEC must be called the Louisa Jordan Hospital rather than the Nightingale Hospital – badges matter a lot to governments.

The statistics show clearly across Scotland as a whole the measures in place before the latest lockdown had brought the rise in Covid cases and hospital population to a halt. The picture across the country was mixed with some areas, for example Inverclyde which had been a hotspot in the first Covid wave, being much better than areas nearby – just chance or could it be that the previous high level of infections reduced the later transmission rate – herd benefit if not immunity?

The Scottish Government had a choice to make – leave the existing measures in place allowing the economy largely to function and likely to result in further progress against the virus (hospital admissions were falling quite rapidly) or lock us down. It chose the latter.

The Scottish Government had the chance to protect the economy and instead it chose to restrict further the lives of many of us in order to, it says, protect the NHS and maybe – if we are good – allow a bit of a knees-up at Christmas.

Does the NHS need such protection? What is the unused Louisa Jordan Hospital for? What is the point of a blowout at Christmas if that will only lead to problems in January?

Does the Government not understand that the hospitality and retail industries are on their knees and shutting them down for a significant part of their busiest time of the year will crush many businesses? City centres may recover but the pub in a small village, the shop or gym in the economically challenged urban area – what about them, the jobs they provide, the social benefits they bring?

Lockdowns make sense when cases are rapidly rising and we need to prepare. The Scottish Government found itself, by luck or design, in a place where restrictions which allowed the economy to work were also broadly working regarding Covid-19.

Just when the evidence suggested consistency was the right approach it opted for a lockdown which will cut right into the muscle and bone of the economy. You get more fun at Christmas but you don’t have a job in January.

Politicians – not just in Scotland – think that if they make rules things happen. Actually it doesn’t work like that. People have to believe that the rules are sensible if they are to be effective: 20 mph zones outside schools – sensible, 20 mph zones on main roads in cities all the time – silly and largely ignored.

So it is with Covid-19. The reason why the previous restrictions had not led to a more rapid slowdown in cases was because many people were not following them. If the Scottish Government had really wanted to do something sensible then, instead of trashing local economies by shutting down businesses, it should have enforced the existing rules more strongly.

That though would have meant upsetting voters and politicians don’t like doing that. Instead a carefully aimed kick at businesses – who cares about them? All they do is create jobs and pay taxes which fund our public services.

Guy Stenhouse is a Scottish financial sector veteran who wrote formerly as Pinstripe