McQueens Dairies Ltd, the Scottish dairy company, has opened a new 6.5 acre dairy facility in East Kilbride as part of a multi-million pound expansion plan that has seen the creation of over 100 new jobs across the business in the last twelve months.

The family business, which specialises in doorstep milk deliveries, was founded in 1995 by company chairman Mick McQueen and his wife Meg and now operates distribution depots in Scotland and north of England employing hundreds of staff including the couple’s five children who hold senior positions within the business.

The new, state of the art dairy will see milk production capacity more than double, comfortably accommodating increased customer demand for milk delivered to the doorstep which has seen the business grow significantly in the last twelve months.

Along with the latest dairy technology, including new refrigeration plant and pasteurising equipment, new filler lines and a significantly enhanced glass bottling line have been installed.

Since March 2020, when the national coronavirus lockdown was introduced, the business has grown by almost 30% as new customers have sought out safe and reliable food delivery services. In addition to milk products, the company also delivers orange juice, apple juice and free-range eggs to the doorstep.

Mick McQueen, chairman of McQueens Dairies, said: “Investing in a new, large dairy is at the heart of the business’s growth plans. Our production capacity has now more than doubled which allows us to confidently meet increasing customer demand and to continue to invest in other parts of the business like our distribution depot network, our fleet, and of course in our staff.

“Our doorstep milk delivery business was growing significantly before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country but we have witnessed significantly faster growth as people demanded safer and reliable food delivery services. Doorstep deliveries were already our core service so we were perfectly placed to respond quickly, efficiently and safely.

McQueens Dairies Ltd has distribution depots in Glasgow, East Kilbride, Edinburgh, Kirkcaldy, Galashiels, Mansfield, Huddersfield, Warrington, Preston, Stockton on Tees and Carlisle.

Mr McQueen added: “Customers drive our business and we have many who have been with us since we started. We now have many more and assure everyone that we are committed to giving them the very best service and product in the market.”

