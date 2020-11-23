Native, which operates an aparthotel in Glasgow's Anchor Line building, is taking over management of Kintore House in Edinburgh's New Town, launching the 82-apartment complex under its brand on December 1.
Native said Kintore House, originally constructed in the 1790s, "is a significant part of the original fabric of Edinburgh’s New Town, an area of outstanding neo-classical and Georgian architecture and a UNESCO world heritage site".
It added that Kintore House, with 82 apartments comprising studios, one-bedroom units and ground-floor leisure and co-working spaces, would "build upon Native’s unique ethos of providing the flexibility and amenities of a design-led boutique hotel, coupled with the space, comfort and privacy of a home from home".
The aparthotel currently operates under the Mode brand, part of BridgeStreet.
Native launched a boutique aparthotel in Manchester's Ducie Street Warehouse in 2019.
Native chief executive and founder Guy Nixon said: “After opening in Glasgow in 2018, it was a natural step to head to the wonderful city of Edinburgh, building on our commitment to bring the Native concept to wider regions of the UK. We are excited to be operating in Scotland’s two greatest cities."
