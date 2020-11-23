The public will be given a chance to have their say on proposals for the delivery of a residential development at Portcullis House in Glasgow.

If approved, the proposals will deliver the tallest building in the city.

The developer formally submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to the City of Glasgow Council in October, informing the council of their intention to submit a planning application for the development following a minimum 12-week consultation period for the PAN.

Developer Watkin Jones Group will be holding a web-based, digital consultation for their build-to-rent (BTR) and co-living proposals on the site at Charing Cross.

Proposals include demolishing the existing building and constructing a BTR and co-living development of up to a maximum of around 30 storeys, comprising up to 825 units overall.

The proposals will also include generous amenity and ancillary facilities, activating the street level areas with potential retail, café and co-working space.

Full details about the proposals will be made available to the public at 9am on the November 26 on the Portcullis House website.

A digital community consultation event will be held on 26 November, between 3pm and 8pm.

Consultants will be available during those hours to answer any questions and receive feedback through a two-way chat system. Feedback can also be submitted via the website and information will be made available in paper format if requested.

Aparthotel to be launched in Edinburgh

Native, which operates an aparthotel in Glasgow's Anchor Line building, is taking over management of Kintore House in Edinburgh's New Town, launching the 82-apartment complex under its brand on December 1.

Remote control: bringing in new recruits to join the team

Arguably one of the trickiest aspects in the new way of working is the task of integrating fresh recruits who are working remotely.

