The owner of a renowned Glasgow restaurant has highlighted huge uncertainties over the rules under which his business and the sector will be operating under during the key festive period.
Marco Giannasi, owner of the Battlefield Rest on the south side of the city, tweeted this morning: "Good morning. [Being] in the restaurant business at the moment is like to walk blindfolded we do not have any ideas of what plans there are in place during the festive season! Will we have a licence? How late will we trade? Any grants still available?"
He had tweeted on Saturday: "Today is the [beginning] of our third lockdown at “Battlefield Rest” and each time it happens is getting harder by the minute! I feel a sense of numbness and panic of what will be next,what will be the Government next step!"
The Battlefield Rest had, prior to Glasgow's move into tier-four restrictions at the end of last week, been open for sit-in customers in line with Scottish Government rules on opening hours.
It has continued to offer a takeaway service, which has proved popular with its loyal customer base.
