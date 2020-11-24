A Scottish laser technology firm has launched a recruitment drive amid a quantum push.

UnikLasers Limited, a photonic technology businesses strongly supported by the investor community, has embarked on the drive and expanded into custom-designed premises as it accelerates its manufacturing capacity in a bid to become a key contributor to the UK’s ambition to become a pioneering hub for the global quantum technology market.

According to UniKLasers Ltd, the next few years will see growing commercialisation of quantum technology research in a market expected to reach $21.6bn by 2025, greatly improving the instrumentation that underpins industries such as financial services, defence and security measures and medical diagnostics.

Quantum technologies fields such as magnetic and gravity sensors – where geological and seismic data can be assessed – will also be important areas that require the development of high precision laser sources, the firm said.

With several tranches of funding secured through Par Equity, the Scottish Investment Bank and Innovate UK, with additional support coming from Scottish Enterprise, RBS and the Scottish Government, UniKLasers has begun to increase its staffing levels, growing by 50% since the start of the year.

This brings the current staff count to 17 members, with more positions to be filled by the end of the year – fulfilling sales, marketing and laser/process engineering roles.

It said significant financial support has not only helped spearhead the recruitment drive but has also allowed the technology company to relocate to specialised laboratory and office facilities at Ratho Business Park, on the western fringe of Edinburgh, near the airport.

The new 5500 sq. ft. space includes office space, optical and mechanical laboratories and a class VII cleanroom, "tripling the previous footprint while allowing for social distancing and rigorous Covid-19 safety compliance".

The increased size allows UniKLasers to remain operating at full capacity, however, given the current restrictions, non-engineering staff are currently continuing to work from home where possible, it said.

Alan Faichney, UniKLasers chief executive, said: “Undertaking staff recruitment and relocation to the extent we have, merely reflects the exhilarating opportunities that quantum technology will bring us in the coming years. The development of our miniaturised laser products is an essential component for a myriad of quantum technology applications.

"We’ve future-proofed the business to anticipate the significant shift to wide-scale quantum technology adoption and see us having a role in helping to define and shape the future of the technology.”

