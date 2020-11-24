Eco technology business Pawprint has smashed through its £400,000 crowdfunding target in under a week.

Hosted by Crowdcube, its second crowdfund launched last Wednesday and has raised £427,000 from 241 investors.

Founded by entrepreneur and Lingo24 founder Christian Arno, Pawprint says it brings together technology, behavioural science and carbon data in one platform.

The business has, to date, raised over £1 million from angel investors, including early backers of Tesla, Amazon and Spotify and a successful 300% overfunded crowdfund in May 2020 which saw the likes of James Watt (Brewdog) and Hugh Little (Aberdeen Asset) invest.

The free Pawprint consumer product, launched earlier this year, has attracted 2,500 registrations and has 4,000 unique monthly visitors.

Alongside the current crowdfund, Pawprint also announced that global investment company Standard Life Aberdeen have joined multinational brewery and pub chain BrewDog in using Pawprint For Business to engage their employees on sustainability.

The online tool is designed to help users to reduce their carbon impact.

Christian Arno, founder of Pawprint, said: “If 2020 has taught us anything it’s that collective effort has the power to change the world and tackling an issue on the scale of climate change needs everyone, all of us working together united against climate change. Pawprint allows us all to become experts, informed on how to take action but to do this on our terms and in our own way.

Sandy MacDonald, global head of sustainability at Standard Life Aberdeen, said: “Everyone at Standard Life Aberdeen is really excited to be teaming up with Pawprint to become one of their first Pawprint Pioneers.

"The Pawprint app will not only enable our people to understand and tackle their own carbon footprint, but also allow us to better understand the impact on emissions of our employees working from home.

"We will then be able to offset this as part of our carbon neutral commitment and further work with our people to reduce it. Standard Life Aberdeen is committed to help fight climate change and we can’t wait to get started on this project.”

