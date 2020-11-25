By Brian Donnelly
EDINBURGH cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies has announced that it has become a strategic partner of FinTech Scotland.
It said the partnership will see Check Point deliver cyber security education and training initiatives to organisations operating in FinTech Scotland’s cluster.
It will also work with the fintech SMEs to enable cyber security with focused solutions to help protect their businesses against cyber threats targeting networks, cloud deployments and mobile devices.
Roddy MacCallum, of Check Point Software Technologies, said: “Scotland is home to a phenomenal pool of fintech talent. However, as with many sectors, these firms face complex challenges right now, as they navigate the changes to their networks due to the rapid digital transformation and remote working practices forced upon us all.
“By partnering with FinTech Scotland, we aim to equip these firms with the tools and support they need to ensure cybersecurity is deeply embedded within their business in these challenging times and beyond.” Nicola Anderson, interim chief executive at the not-for-profit FinTech Scotland, said: “Cyber threats are one of the biggest concerns for fintech entrepreneurs.”
