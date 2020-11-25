By Brian Donnelly

A FOOD and drink marketplace claimed to be the first of its kind in the Scottish capital has begun recruitment for its new site at the St James Quarter.

Bonnie & Wild, headed up by Charlie McAlpine, has appointed the bar operator and on-trade consultant Ryan Barrie ahead of the recruitment drive to take on more than 50 people.

The business has now started the process of recruiting for its flagship Scottish Marketplace, which will comprise eight restaurants, four retail outlets, and three bars that will show off the “best of Scotland’s larder”. Bonnie & Wild said that licences for the premises have already been granted.

The jobs currently advertised include a general manager vacancy with roles for the senior team comprising duty managers and bar managers are expected to follow within the next few weeks.

Bonnie & Wild said it will be recruiting for more posts, including bar and other front of house staff once the senior management team is in place.

Mr Barrie said: “This is the first wave of jobs for this fantastic and unique space that will show off the best of Scotland’s larder.

“Alongside the three bars showing off the breadth of Scotland’s brewing and distilling excellence will be eight food concessions from some popular names known for the quality and excellence of their produce.”

The four retail spaces will comprise a butcher, fishmonger, bakery and bottle shop.

Mr Barrie added: “We’re now putting together our senior management team and hoping to have all those positions filled by January with the recruitment for the wider teams following soon after that.”

Mr Barrie, who operates the A&R Management business, led the launch of bars including Glasgow’s Spiritualist and Citation as well as The Boathouse in Kilsyth, said: “I’m personally all too aware of the very difficult circumstances that people and businesses within the on-trade are facing right now.

“I’m therefore feeling deeply excited to be part of the Bonnie & Wild Marketplace project.”

He added: “As well as the jobs creation, the marketplace is providing positive opportunities for a range of Scottish food and beverage businesses that would not otherwise have had the opportunity to be a part of the £1 billion St James Quarter in Edinburgh.” It is due to open in spring 2021.