By Kristy Dorsey
Social enterprises in Scotland have received a six-figure injection during 2020 from a programme run by the investment arm of The Big Issue that has allowed them to respond to the Covid crisis by providing meals, supporting disabled beneficiaries and helping the homeless into accommodation.
An impact report from Big Issue Invest shows that its Power Up programme provided £870,000 of support to 19 businesses across the country. In addition, programme partners from the public and private sectors provided more than £384,000 of pro-bono assistance.
Among the beneficiaries is Edinburgh-based Scran Academy, which supports young people from vulnerable communities by providing them with work in catering.
READ MORE: Big Issue in record investment in Glasgow rental market
“After going through the programme ourselves, we merged with Power Up Scotland alumni Prep Table during Covid,” Scran Academy director John Loughton said. “The core partnership helped pioneer a city-wide food operation, the Scran Meals Programme, that has so far produced and delivered around 150,000 meals to around 3,500 residents across Edinburgh, supported by 250 key worker volunteers.
“We’re proud to have continued our core programmes for youth work and wellbeing support for over 20 individuals.”
READ MORE: Social Bite launches brownie delivery service to help homeless people
Danyal Sattar, chief executive of Big Issue Invest, said: “We have been inspired by these 19 organisations we have supported with both the investment and the business development expertise they needed in order to make an even greater difference within their communities.”
Partners in the Power Up programme include the Scottish Government, the University of Edinburgh, Aberdeen Standard Investments, Places for People, Experian and Brodies, which together provided more than 3,500 hours of pro-bono support in 2020.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.