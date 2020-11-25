A gold specialist has underlined the potential to find large quantities of the precious metal beneath the Perthshire hills.
Erris Gold Resources said work it has completed in the Loch Tay area had confirmed the presence of a high-grade prospect extending over 4.5 square kilometres.
Its chairman David Hall said: “The thorough fieldwork conducted over the past few months has unlocked the geology of the prospect and identified exciting drill targets for high-grade gold which the company plans to drill test in the near future.”
Erris plans to raise up to £400,000 from investors to fund work on a drilling programme that will help it firm up estimates of the scale of the prospect.
It aims to list on a public stock exchange next year.
The company may be able to capitalise on interest in the sector that Scotgold has generated.
Scotgold raised £3m from investors last month as it prepared to start production from the Cononish gold and silver mine near Tyndrum.
Scotgold said then that first gold was expected by November 30.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.