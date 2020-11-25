Peebles Hydro Hotel in the Scottish Borders has announced a spa expansion and new beauty salon as it hailed Pure Spa & Beauty as a permanent resident.

The partnership will see the existing spa expanded with an additional treatment room and the traditional relaxation and treatment rooms rebranded with upgraded beds and equipment.

The new beauty salon will also be created adjacent to the current spa offering manicures, pedicures and brow treatments.

Peebles Hydro spa, which will be accepting bookings from Tuesday December 1, will now be offering the full range of Pure treatments using leading brand products including Pure’s own natural range, Elemis, Image Skincare, Leighton Denny and OPI.

Stephen Leckie, chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “Our spa facilities at Peebles Hydro Hotel have advanced greatly over the years from our humble beginnings as Peebles Hydropathic Institute back in 1878.

“We’re proud of our heritage and as part of our continued growth plans we are delighted to partner with a fellow Scottish business to enhance our leisure offering. Our spa therapists have been retraining with PURE Spa manager Lina Urbonaviciute on new treatments to ensure all of our guests enjoy a luxury experience when they visit.”

Becky Woodhouse, Pure Spa & Beauty Founder and chief executive, said: “We are incredibly excited to open Pure Spa & Beauty at Peebles Hydro Hotel and to be working closely with the hotel team to build on its rich history with a range of relaxing and therapeutic spa and beauty treatments.

“Peebles Hydro fits well with Pure's expansion into the leisure hotel sector and complements our urban spa and beauty locations. With more people continuing to work from home we are seeing people take advantage of the time saved from their previous daily commutes to enjoy more wellness activities. Pure treatments are an excellent way for busy people to take some time out from the pressures of their daily lives and Peebles Hydro offers a superb new venue for a treatment, spa day or overnight stay and spa package.”

