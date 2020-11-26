Scottish endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont has been appointed to the leadership team of Eos Advisory, the St Andrews-based investment firm focused on disease prevention, energy security, climate change and sustainability.

An economics and politics graduate from the University of Glasgow, Mr Beaumont's remit will include securing new co-investors from both the UK and abroad. He has been an equity partner in Eos since 2019.

"Eos has established itself as one the most exciting early stage investors in Scotland," Mr Beaumont said. "The areas that Eos targets are hugely important, addressing key global issues, so I am motivated not just by finding and growing businesses, but also around the impact they will have and how Scotland continues to play an important role through innovative science and technology."

READ MORE: ClinSpec secures £2.4m for early cancer detection technology

Founded in 2014, Eos has a portfolio of 12 companies in which it is invested, such as Cumulus Oncology, ILC Therapeutics, 3FBio and Xelect. The company says it currently sees specific opportunities in oncology treatment and clean technology solutions, but will "remain active on a deal-by-deal basis in all four" of its wider impact areas.

The firm is headed by managing partner Andrew McNeill, who said he was "delighted" that Mr Beaumont has accepted the executive leadership role.

“Eos has a strong track record with our syndicate investments, which will continue to be an important pillar for our work," he said. "As we scale our investments through the EIS Innovation Fund and our new co-investment vehicles, we will greatly benefit from the network and experience that Mark brings.”

READ MORE: Round-the-world cyclist Mark Beaumont leads team of at-home fundraisers

Mr Beaumont is best-known for his world record-breaking cycles around the globe, along with his work in broadcasting and as an author. He is patron for the Saltire Foundation, a part of Entrepreneurial Scotland, and involved in the Centre for Entrepreneurship at Dundee University, where he was formerly Rector. In 2017, he was awarded the British Empire Medal for his contributions to sport and charity.

Mr Beaumont added: "I have spent my entire career building belief and process around projects that many people think are impossible, and that is what is often needed to create businesses that disrupt and often create new markets. As we start to engage with investors across the UK, Europe, North America and Asia, I can see that Eos is building a really powerful narrative which I can help shape."