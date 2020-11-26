Real estate giant JLL has announced that its Scottish chairman, Andy Irvine, is to retire at the end of the year.

Mr Irvine joined Jones Lang Wootton in 1978 to create a specialised investment team in Edinburgh and following this was promoted to lead the office in the Scottish capital in 1986.

The firm said that under his leadership the Edinburgh business built on its investment, valuation, lease advisory, management and leasing foundations to become one of Scotland’s leading real estate advisers.

In 1994 Mr Irvine was appointed as lead director for Jones Lang Wootton in Scotland and led the business for 13 years before being appointed as Scottish chairman for the JLL business in 2007.

READ MORE: Calnex surges on maiden financial results

Alasdair Humphery, head of Scotland at JLL, said: “Andy was key to ensuring that our offering in Scotland was truly multi-disciplinary and defined many of the operations and practices that make us successful today.

"Personally, I count myself very fortunate to have been brought into his team in the early days and to have the chance to learn from Andy. We all owe Andy a great debt of gratitude for the drive and growth in the early days but also later in the cycle, when he became a very well connected and influential chairman.

"Both JLL and the wider Scottish real estate market has benefitted from his commitment, expertise and drive and we wish him a very happy retirement.”

Mr Irvine, who is also the former Scottish Rugby Union president and Scotland team captain, said: “I have been most fortunate to enjoy 42 very happy years in this great organisation and will take with me many happy memories of working alongside outstanding colleagues and advising some of the best companies in the world.”

Peak Scientific HQ

Engineering graduate jobs boost

Peak Scientific, the global specialist in gas generation systems for analytical laboratories, has announced the opening of seven new engineering graduate positions at its main facility and headquarters near Glasgow.

READ MORE: The new roles will include opportunities for graduates in different engineering areas such as design, quality, new product development and manufacturing.

Gillian MacLellan: Handling workplace investigations amid coronavirus pandemic

We have been talking a lot in our world of late about workplace investigations, and in particular investigations into allegations arising in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.

READ MORE: These are tricky and sensitive matters for employers to investigate at the best of times but the current remote working conditions make them even more complex.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/