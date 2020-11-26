The Auchrannie Resort on Arran has announced it will be closing until January 29 amid coronavirus-related restrictions.

Auchrannie co-founder and managing director Linda Johnston said: "The hospitality industry has spent vast sums on implementing safe systems to make sure we could open safely following the national lockdown.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell on Brexit: Tories will accept any price for hard departure – others will be paying: Opinion

"Arran businesses implemented Covid precautions responsibly and effectively and this was demonstrated during the four months from July 2020 when the island was able to trade effectively and welcomed large numbers of visitors without a single case of Covid-19. It is therefore with great sadness and regret that we announce the closure of the resort until 29 January 2021." She added that "the travel and other restrictions in place since the introduction of the tier system on 2 November 2020, ever changing guidelines and uncertain times ahead make it impossible for the business to trade viably at this time".

READ MORE: Glasgow's Battlefield Rest owner: ‘Every lockdown, you just feel it is another chisel against your sanity’

Ms Johnston added: "With the furlough in place, our team is protected, whilst closing the resort allows us to minimise costs and reduce risk by creating certainty instead of speculation in our cash flow projections. Having said that, we still need to cover very high fixed costs each month we are closed which run into six figures (for which we receive very little support) but we would face a much larger loss if we attempt to continue trading in the current situation.

"We understand the effect that this decision will have on guests, team members, the community, the supply chain and other businesses who rely on tourism over the winter. We are also sorry that we are unable to open our leisure facilities to the community and are acutely aware that this leaves the island with no indoor swimming or gym facility. Sadly, we have no choice, as the cost of opening is not sustainable for the business and we must make sure that Auchrannie emerges from the pandemic in good shape to welcome guests back and continue to support the Island and community as we have for the last 32 years."