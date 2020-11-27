By Mark Williamson

AN industrial property in Edinburgh has been sold in a multi-million deal that signals investors see potential in the Scottish market in spite of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The building on the Sighthill Industrial Estate was sold by Vardy Property Group to Westerwood Properties for £3 million.

It is let to Thornbridge Timber, the Ashley Ann kitchens business and the Young Spirits bottling operation.

The rental income will allow the buyer to achieve an initial yield of around five per cent on its investment.

Property consultancy Galbraith advised Vardy Property Group. Will Sandwell, investment partner at Galbraith, said: “Offering a strong income profile from modern stock in a prime location allowed us to identify the demand for such an investment without formal marketing. The transaction was able to conclude within four weeks.”

Separately, developers have won planning approval for a student housing complex on a prominent site near Edinburgh’s Holyrood Park.

The £24m Abbey Lane development on the site of an industrial estate will include a 298-bed student complex and 66 new homes. Artisan Real Estate will develop the homes on the site, which it acquired in 2016. It sold an option to acquire the site to Unite Student Homes in July.

Vardy developed the building on a site that housed a redundant 1970s office building.

Westerwood is run by Craig and Bruce Walker, who are veterans of the property development and housebuilding businesses.