The owner of a renowned Glasgow restaurant has highlighted huge uncertainties over the rules under which his business and the sector will be operating under during the key festive period.
Marco Giannasi, owner of the Battlefield Rest on the south side of the city, the restaurant business "at the moment is like to walk blindfolded", adding: We do not have any ideas of what plans there are in place during the festive season."
READ MORE: He has closed temporarily to sit-in diners for a third time this year in accordance with coronavirus-related restrictions, with Glasgow’s move into tier-four arrangements last Friday.
New Scottish bank opens doors with £12.5m investment in pioneering Glasgow laser firm
The Scottish National Investment Bank has revealed its maiden deal, announcing £12.5 million of backing for M Squared Lasers on the day the new institution formally opens its doors.
READ MORE: SNIB chairman Willie Watt said Glasgow-based M Squared, which develops photonics and quantum technology that can be applied to a range of sectors, represents the type of business in Scotland that the bank is looking to support through its long-term, patient capital model.
Hotel and resort on Arran announces temporary closure
The Auchrannie Resort on Arran has announced it will be closing until January 29 amid coronavirus-related restrictions.
READ MORE: Auchrannie co-founder and managing director Linda Johnston said: "The hospitality industry has spent vast sums on implementing safe systems to make sure we could open safely following the national lockdown."
Renewables giant backed to build world's biggest offshore windfarm
SSE has passed a key milestone on a massive windfarm development project in a success which emphasised the appeal of the sector to investors.
READ MORE: The Perth-based energy giant said it has secured the funding required to support work on the first phases of the Dogger Bank windfarm in the North Sea.
Scottish dairy firm McQueens to take on more milkmen and milkwomen as doorstep deliveries rise
Plans to recruit more milkmen and milkwomen have been unveiled by a Scottish dairy that has said doorstep deliveries increased by a third since the start of the first lockdown.
READ MORE: McQueens Dairies has also opened a new 6.5 acre dairy facility in East Kilbride as part of a multi-million pound expansion plan that has seen the creation of over 100 new jobs across the business in the last year.
