A luxury watch business upped sticks from Henley-on-Thames and moved to Scotland because of its political outlook earlier this year, and is now closing in on its long-held ambition to assemble timepieces on these shores, writes Scott Wright in this week's Monday Interview tomorrow.
Marloe Watch Company made headlines when it revealed that Brexit had been a key factor in its decision to relocate to Perth in February, with its directors noting then that a Scottish base “sits better with our values as a pro-Remain organisation”.
Mark Williamson's SME Focus highlights Wendy Chalmers Mill and the Positive Performance for Home Workers business, which offers management training programmes in workplace health and safety and culture.
The Business Voices column on Monday is by Caroline McGrath, managing director of The Media Shop Scotland, who says: "For brands, there are challenges ahead."
