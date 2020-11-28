Seaweed chips from Scottish-based SHORE will feature on the shelves of 70 Sainsbury’s stores across England this winter following a successful listing with the supermarket in Scotland.
The Lightly Salted and Sweet Sriracha flavours will be on sale for 16 weeks as part of the retailer’s “Taste of the Future” trial bay programme. The Scottish listing with 20 Sainsbury’s stores, along with a similar listing across 30 Co-op stores in Scotland, are estimated to have generated £100,000 in sales for the company.
Established in 2016, SHORE employs 14 people in the growing, harvesting and processing of Scottish seaweed in Wick. From this it makes three flavours of chips, seaweed and nut protein clusters, and five varieties of pesto and tapenade available through the Co-op, Amazon and independent retailers.
The new listing with Sainsbury’s comes after SHORE received a Great Taste award for its Sweet Sriracha Seaweed Chips.
“Our SHORE brand is finally unleashing the massive potential of this local superfood with great tasting products that fit with consumers’ lifestyles and diets,” managing director Keith Paterson said.
“Our success is based on creating tasty plant-based seaweed snacks and foods that appeal to the increasingly mainstream health-conscious consumers who are seeking sustainably sourced, better-for-you snacks that do not compromise on taste.”
