HOTELS in Inverness saw room occupancy levels of 70.7 per cent in October while Glasgow plummeted to 26.9% and Edinburgh’s three star market dropped to 30%, according to an industry trends update.
The STR figures build on VisitScotland consumer research and marketing data and come as Highland remains in tier one. Despite many hotels having to cut staff, booking levels are “creating optimism for winter”. However, Chris Taylor, of VisitScotland , said: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the industry and it will need our support for some time.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.