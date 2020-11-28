HOTELS in Inverness saw room occupancy levels of 70.7 per cent in October while Glasgow plummeted to 26.9% and Edinburgh’s three star market dropped to 30%, according to an industry trends update.

The STR figures build on VisitScotland consumer research and marketing data and come as Highland remains in tier one. Despite many hotels having to cut staff, booking levels are “creating optimism for winter”. However, Chris Taylor, of VisitScotland , said: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on the industry and it will need our support for some time.”