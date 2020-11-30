FreeFlow Technologies, which claims to be the developer of the world’s lightest power to weight e-Bike motor, has secured £1.85m from a heavily over-subscribed funding round.

The new investment will support a move to a new headquarters and R&D facility in East Kilbride and further strengthen the team with senior technical positions and assembly engineers recruited.

FFT said its “novel” patented e-Bike transmission system is more lightweight, compact and provides a higher power density than other products, with the motor and battery easily assembled into the bicycle frame rather than an oversized attachment as is common with current electric bikes.

This achieves a look that makes the e-Bike look, and ride like a normal bike, a key requirement for brands and their end customers, it is claimed.

The company has also developed an unprecedented mechanical transmission system for fixed wheel bikes that allows the rider to freewheel, "whilst retaining the smooth ride quality of fixed wheel".

There are already a number of brands working on frame designs to incorporate the new FreeFlow Technologies ETS (Electronic Transmission System) into bikes for launch into the market in 2021.

The new funding round was led by investment syndicate Kelvin Capital and supported by Equity Gap, Foresight Williams and Scottish Enterprise. The company raised £1.8m in an earlier funding round in October 2018.

Founded in 2012 in Glasgow by e-Bike innovator Neil MacMartin following 15 years in his family bike business, FFT has a senior management team made up of experts in design, development, financial planning and cycling industry experts.

Chaired by Martin McCourt, former chief executive of Dyson, FFT is poised to meet the demand from a number of large global bike and automotive brands by delivering a market ready product in 2021.

The rapidly growing electric bike market was worth £4.9bn in 2018 and is expected to grow to £11.8bn in 2023 according to the Confederation of the European Bike Industry and The Light Electric Vehicle Association.

Mr McCourt, FFT chairman said: “The e-Bike market is booming as many sections of society seek alternatives to public transport and take a greater interest in their personal health. Great trends that truly benefit our citizens and our environment. The FreeFlow drive system transforms the look and riding performance of e Bikes.

"Now an e-Bike can look like a normal bike, and ride like one.”

David Hemming, managing director of FFT said the sector is "on a huge growth curve with e-Bikes being seen as a significant part of that solution, particularly in urban areas of the world".

John McNicol, of Kelvin Capital, said FFT "is a business bringing innovation to a well-established market with an impressive management team including the ex-senior exec team of Dyson and business leadership from major cycling brands such as Cannondale, Rapha, Marin Bikes and Whyte Bikes".

Chris Wiles of Foresight Group, said: “The e-Bike market has grown much more quickly than we had initially expected, and we are delighted to see FreeFlow close this substantial funding round to finalise development and bring the product to market in 2021.”

Scotland Food and Drink said with a month to go until the transition period ends, the industry feels it is in a "perilous position".

