By Brian Donnelly
A HEBRIDEAN candle maker has been able to accelerate the growth of her business started as a hobby and take on new premises after securing funding.
Lismore Luminations won the backing through Business Gateway’s local growth accelerator programme, which allowed the firm to expand production from a home kitchen to larger premises, with the aim of providing further employment opportunities on the island in the future. The firm, founded in 2019 by Hazel MacCormick, is based on the Isle of Lismore and designs and manufactures soy candles and ancillary products with scents inspired by the local scenery.
Business Gateway worked with Ms MacCormick after she experienced increased demand for her products.
As well as providing support from a business adviser, they were able to signpost her to funding opportunities and help her access a growth grant, funded by Argyll and Bute Council and the European Regional Development Fund. Ms MacCormick said: “Before working with Business Gateway I would never have imagined I could turn my hobby into a growing business.
“With their support, I have been able to access funding, expand into new premises and create a successful brand that I hope will bring jobs to the local community in the future.”
