Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin has linked up with the new Compass Scotland business as part of an apprenticeships push.

Compass Group UK & Ireland, which says it is the UK's largest food and support services firm, has launched the distinct business called Compass Scotland, after 70 years of operation within the country.

The business is headed by managing director David Hay and operates in over 300 sites.

Compass Scotland provides "innovative, sustainable and high-quality catering and support services" across sectors including education, workplace catering, defence, sports and leisure, plus the Aberdeen based offshore business.

Compass’ existing clients include Edinburgh Zoo, Chrysaor, EICC and Merchiston School.

Compass Scotland has now also announced a commitment to the creation and development of its own apprenticeship scheme, taking employees from level two to degree level six.

The apprenticeship programme will work closely with Scottish specific clients, hospitality industry stakeholders, colleges, and a training provider.

The business aims to deliver an "industry-leading, aspirational career pathways structure" including accredited qualifications and modern apprenticeships that offer genuine opportunities for skills development and progression.

Central to the programme will be a new partnership with Mr Kitchin as "culinary ambassador".

This will see Mr Kitchin contributing to the apprenticeship and training programme and working closely as a consultant for Compass Scotland, ensuring great food and drink continues to be front and centre of the businesses offering.

Mr Hay said: “Our size and scale sets us apart and this new era of Compass Scotland will take us from strength to strength, while recognising the need for our sector to focus on skills and development. At the heart of our business is the Scottish leadership group, a team of experts which continues to focus on learning, customer-focused service and sector innovation.

“The opportunities offered through our apprenticeship scheme will enable employees to change or enhance their careers and underlines how our business is committed to helping every colleague, partner and client realise their potential. Having started my own career with Compass at the age of 19 as a hospitality waiter, this is something I feel incredibly passionate about. I very much look forward to seeing the next generation of this fantastic industry develop in Scotland through this exciting programme.”

Mr Kitchin said: "I am really looking forward to working with Compass Scotland and the many exciting projects with the team, plus helping to bring through the next generation of Scottish hospitality."

This new step represents a long-term strategy for the Scottish business which will draw the collective skills, passion and excellence of the Scottish teams, creating a hub with shared HR, finance, culinary, sales, technology, marketing support and best practice.

Compass Scotland will also continue building relationships with farmers and suppliers throughout Scotland, celebrating provenance and championing good quality produce.

