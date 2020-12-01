Scottish family brands Crieff Hydro Hotel and Mackie’s of Scotland have teamed up to create a unique ice cream flavour as part of the Perthshire hotel’s Christmas celebrations this year.

Hardcore festive fanatics visiting the hotel’s Glen’s Adventure Park will be able to have their favourite dinner all in one scoop with the creation of turkey and cranberry ice cream. For those not as brave, there is the alternative of a Gingerbread crumble flavour.

In a bid to adapt its festive line-up to current Covid-19 restrictions, Crieff Hydro will be offering a reindeer experience on its tennis courts, with the Vintage bus bar serving winter warmers including an exclusive hot chocolate made from Mackie's newest orange chocolate bar.

The cinder path will be transformed into a Gruffalo Trail, and there will also be an interactive treasure hunt leading visitors to Glen’s Adventure Park. For a shorter walk, the woodland paths around the tennis courts will be illuminated by an archway of lights.

Visitors will be rewarded for following the trail with a mini bar of Mackie’s chocolate, and will be offered the new festive ice creams created for the partnership.

Richard Leckie, the sixth generation of the Leckie family who own Crieff Hydro Hotel, is also the manager of Adventure Glen. He said the firms were "delighted" to introduce their new creation in a year that "has certainly been like no other".

“Turkey and cranberry ice cream is something I have certainly never tried before and I am sure it will capture the imagination of our visitors this Christmas," he added. "It’s a great opportunity to bring something new to our festive season and who knows, turkey ice cream could become an annual festive tradition."

Karin Mackie, marketing director with Mackie’s of Scotland and one of three sibling owners, said: “This is a lovely opportunity to bring some much-needed Christmas cheer, combining some of life’s great simple pleasures, chocolate, ice cream and a walk in a beautiful setting.

“While the turkey and cranberry ice cream is unlikely to be hitting freezer aisles any time soon, we’d love to know what visitors think!”

Mr Leckie added: “We look forward to seeing the reactions of our guests when they try it out.”