Marks & Spencer has today opened its largest M&S Food store in Scotland, in Straiton.

The store near Edinburgh opened at 9am when the 100-strong team welcomed customers to the new M&S offer.

The new 15,000 square foot store in Straiton Retail Park, has a large greengrocer-style fresh market, offering an "outstanding range of M&S Select Farms produce, lots of which is locally grown in Scotland", including Inverness-grown rainbow and baby carrots, and Arbroath-grown sweet strawberries.

The store also offers a pick your own eggs station where customers can self-select any number of eggs, tailoring their box to their preference according to egg size, type and yolk colour.

The store will be led by store manager, Thomas Tierney, alongside his team of 100 colleagues.

Now open, the M&S team will be working hard to offer the community the very best service, "drawing on M&S’s 135 years of serving the British public".

Store manager Thomas Tierney with Rowan Whigham, 2, at the M&S Straiton launch

To help celebrate the opening and relaunch of Sparks, M&S’s customer loyalty scheme, the team will be treating seven customers over seven days to their shopping, totally for free. One recipient will be chosen at random each day, and whatever is in your trolley will be complimentary

M&S' previous Straiton location is closed with staff moving across to the new store.

Store Manager, Thomas Tierney, said: “We’re delighted to open our new store in Straiton today. The last few weeks have been spent putting the finishing touches in store and making sure all our measures are in place to support customers, so they can shop with confidence.

"It’s brilliant to now be open in time for the festive season – chatting with customers today it’s fantastic to see them get excited about our new Christmas products, as well as shop for all the essentials."

Customer Lisa Whigham, from Loanhead, said "I feel spoilt for choice".