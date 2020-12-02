St James Quarter, the £1bn development in Edinburgh, has announced that Salerno Pizza and Bross Bagels are to open in the centre.

Edinburgh-based Bross Bagels will bring traditional Montreal inspired bagels with NYC deli inspired fillings, while Glasgow's Salerno Pizza is to bring Neopolitan pizza to the St James Quarter.

Bross Bagels has signed for 1,200 sq ft on level 1 of the development, facing out to Picardy place, while Salerno Pizza has taken 3,500 sq ft on level 4 as part of St James Quarter’s premium dining terrace.

Both will launch in spring 2021 with the opening of the first retail phase of the 1.7 million sq ft city centre development. The addition of these two new brands will "further reinforce the quarter’s diverse food offering that already includes the likes of internationally acclaimed SushiSamba restaurant group and Bonnie & Wild", it said.

READ MORE: First gold poured at Scotgold's Cononish mine in ‘landmark for company and Scotland’

Bross Bagels founder Larah Bross launched the restaurant in Edinburgh in 2017 after moving from Montreal to Scotland in 2006 after also living in New York City for four years. Larah has since introduced Montreal style bagels with NYC deli inspired fillings to the good people of Edinburgh and beyond.

Salerno Pizza is the brainchild of siblings Ryan and Danielle Dexter, who on the back of their extensive work in their family restaurants in Princes Square in Glasgow are now setting up on their own, with their very own venture to serve Neopolitan pizzas at affordable prices.

Ed Corrigan at St James Quarter, said: “We are curating a truly complementary mix of international eateries, while preserving the development’s Scottish roots and links with the local community. That’s why we’re really proud to be able to collaborate with local entrepreneurs such as Bross Bagels who have absolutely taken the Edinburgh scene by storm, and Salerno Pizza who will be launching an exciting, never before seen concept at St James Quarter.

Danielle and Ryan Dexter for Salerno Pizza, said: “We are thrilled to be joining such an electric mix of esteemed brands and independent businesses like ourselves and we can’t wait to introduce Edinburgh to our Neapolitan pizzas.”

Larah Bross, founder of Bross Bagels, said: “Our aim is to make the new Bross an essential and exhilarating foodie experience that no trip to Edinburgh would be complete without. Like Swartz is to Montreal and Katz to NYC; we want to deliver something above and beyond expectation with our house cured salt beef and pastrami, a range of vegan meats that even people who are annoyed by vegans will get excited about, and of course our infamous bagels from our own bagel bakery 20 mins down the road in Portobello."

Store manager Thomas Tierney with Rowan Whigham, 2, at the M&S Straiton launch

Scotland's largest Marks & Spencer Food store, with greengrocer-style fresh market, opens

Marks & Spencer has today opened its largest food store in Scotland, in Straiton.

READ MORE: The store near Edinburgh opened at 9am when the 100-strong team welcomed customers to the new M&S offer.

Edinburgh University spin-out secures £26.6m to treat liver damage

Specialist healthcare investor Syncona has provided £26.6 million in start-up funding to establish a new company based on a decade of research out of the University of Edinburgh.

READ MORE: Resolution Therapeutics is developing cell treatments to repair organ damage, including end-stage chronic liver disease. This could lead to the treatment of advanced liver damage that would otherwise require a transplant.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/