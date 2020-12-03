PLANS have been unveiled to construct a large-scale renewable energy park in the north east of Scotland.
It is designed to deliver between 150 – 200 megawatts of green energy to supply to the Scottish grid, with the capacity to power tens of thousands of homes across the north-east of Scotland.
It has attracted overseas interest from an investment group - North China Power Engineering (NCPE), which has pledged £800 million for the build-out phase.
It is estimated that 1500 jobs will be created to build the energy park while a further 250 permanent jobs will be created in the operation.
The developer, Edinburgh-based Holistic Energy hopes to start building in 2023 and be operational by 2026. The large-scale development is earmarked to be built on a purchased 40-hectare site close to the existing Peterhead Power Station.
