MacRebur, the Scottish waste plastic road company, has announced plans to expand into the US markets.

The company - which has products made from non-recyclable waste plastics that were destined for landfill or incineration - has said that it will be opening its first US MacRebur factory in Florida, with plans to put in place further manufacturing licensing agreements (MLAs) to expand its reach.

Toby McCartney, MacRebur chief executive, said: “Plastic packaging is a huge problem in the US, and a main contributor to the 80 million tonnes worth of waste being produced every year. This troubling statistic presents us with an obvious opportunity to offer a green alternative to a growing problem.”

READ MORE: Scottish firm MacRebur unveils 'sustainable plastic' pothole repair pack

Lockerbie-based MacRebur takes waste plastic destined for landfill or incineration and adds it into asphalt for road construction and surfacing to extend and enhance the bitumen binder.

Mr McCartney said: “The US has around 4,071,000 miles of roads, so as we see it, MacRebur products could be the single biggest solution to the US plastics problem.

“With each km of road laid using our MacRebur product, we use up the equivalent weight of 740,541 one-time use plastic bags - or put another way, one tonne of MacRebur mix contains the equivalent of 80,000 plastic bottles.”

In the UK, MacRebur technology has been used by companies including Tesco, Asda and Arla. MacRebur is also working with Cumbria County Council on a £1.6m plastic roads project.

MacRebur has clients in the US ready to start using its products once the factories are up and running, with further MLAs being considered to increase the reach of MacRebur products.

Mr McCartney said: “MacRebur offers the perfect green alternative for construction companies and businesses in the US wishing to add environmental credentials to their builds. All of our products meet various worldwide roads standards and have been rigorously tested against standard asphalt, bitumen and Polymer Modified Bitumen. The US is at crisis point for its plastic waste, and we’re ready to offer a solution.”

MacRebur’s US operations, following on from an earlier San Diego presence, will see the company working with national construction businesses as well as asphalt manufacturers, bitumen producers and pre-blenders.

BiFab files for administration

Anger as part Scottish Government-owned BiFab files for administration

The renewables manufacturer seen as a key part of the future of Scotland's wind farm revolution has gone into administration.

READ MORE: It comes after the Scottish Government did a u-turn in backing struggling Burntisland Fabrications (BiFab) which had been believed to be on the brink of financial collapse.

Shares in Edinburgh fintech soar as potential buyers stalk firm

Nucleus Financial has seen its shares surge around 40 per cent after the investment technology business revealed it has received multiple takeover approaches.

READ MORE: Edinburgh-based Nucleus said it is in talks regarding four potential bids for the firm. It has developed online platforms that can be used to help people and their advisers manage investment portfolios.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/