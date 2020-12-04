A new Scotch aimed at the next generation of whisky drinkers has sold out its first batch in four days.

The Edinburgh entrepreneur behind Scotland’s newest single grain Scotch whisky, Wee Smoky, has said there is more to come in the New Year after the 400 limited-edition bottles from the first cask – principally aimed at non-whisky drinkers with a view to creating a new audience for Scotland’s most famous drink - were snapped up within a few days of becoming available on the Wee Smoky website.

Founder and former Edrington executive Rory Gammell hopes Wee Smoky – described as inclusive and accessible with a smooth, fruity, and lightly smoky flavour – will appeal to a “new and younger audience through use, for example, in the popular cocktail market”.

Mr Gammell said: “We are over the moon to have sold out so quickly – we know we have a great product but the level of interest in such a short space of time surpassed all our expectations.

“There is a huge untapped audience for a whisky that isn’t bound by the old-fashioned rules that exist around Scotch. I'm really excited that we've demonstrated the potential of Single Grain Scotch Whisky which we think is very much under-rated.

“I’m very proud of both the bottle we’ve created and the cask we’ve bottled. I’m also excited by the reaction from non-whisky drinkers who have tried it both neat and in cocktails during testing – which has now been matched by demand.

“Those who missed out on a bottle from the first batch needn’t worry, there is plenty more to come from Wee Smoky in 2021. Pre-orders are open on the website and take up has been every bit as encouraging as the success of the first batch.”

Mr Gammell began to develop the concept for a whisky that is inclusive and welcoming to younger people and non-experts while observing a growing cocktail culture in San Francisco, where he worked for a number of years.

Despite being aimed at non-whisky drinkers, the whisky has won fans in the industry, including world-leading whisky expert Charles MacLean, who has been won over by one of Wee Smoky’s signature cocktails. He said. "The Wee Smoky Rob Roy is the best I have ever tasted.”

By creating an approachable, accessible and aesthetic whisky, the company wants to champion “Scottish flair” worldwide. The brand plans to act as a megaphone for the country’s best creative talent to reach worldwide audiences. Customers can pre-order bottles from the next batch of Wee Smoky now.

