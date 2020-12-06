Oil and gas engineering specialist Plexus Holdings this week posted a big increase in losses after the fallout from the coronavirus crisis took a toll on sales in key markets such as the UK North Sea.
However, chief executive Ben van Bilderbeek said the Aberdeen-based company was well-placed to benefit from the return to growth that he reckons the industry will “undoubtedly” see in 2021.
Switch to Scotland perfectly timed by luxury watch firm
Switch to Scotland perfectly timed by luxury watch firm
A watch company business upped sticks from Henley-on-Thames and moved to Scotland because of its political outlook earlier this year, and is now closing in on its long-held ambition to assemble timepieces on these shores.
Marloe Watch Company made headlines when it revealed that Brexit had been a key factor in its decision to relocate to Perth in February, with its directors noting then that a Scottish base "sits better with our values as a pro-Remain organisation".
Outgoing Lloyds chief lands big new job in banking
Departing Lloyds Banking Group chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio is set to take over as chairman of investment banking and wealth management heavyweight Credit Suisse in May.
Mr Horta Osorio will stand down as chief executive of Lloyds, which owns Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows, on April 30.
Scotland's largest M&S Food store opens
Marks & Spencer hasopened its largest M&S Food store in Scotland, near Edinburgh.
The new 15,000 square foot store in Straiton Retail Park has a large greengrocer-style fresh market, offering an "outstanding range of M&S Select Farms produce, lots of which is locally grown in Scotland", including Inverness-grown rainbow and baby carrots, and Arbroath-grown sweet strawberries.
Omega expects 'significantly improved' second half after posting £1.8m loss
Omega Diagnostics has underlined the strength of its business prospects beyond Covid testing kits after posting a £1.8 million loss for the six months to the end of September.
The increase in its pre-tax deficit from £331,000 in the same period a year earlier had been anticipated, with the pandemic hitting sales within the food intolerance business. Revenues from this division fell by 38%, with reductions in most geographic regions but "particularly" in North America and Europe.
Opinion
Scott Wright: Deserted streets signal bleak midwinter for Scottish shops
Mark Williamson: More upheaval in prospect in banking sector
Kristy Dorsey: Challenges in store as jobless seek work in new industries
