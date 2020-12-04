BrewDog co-founder Martin Dickie has launched what is claimed to be the UK’s first carbon neutral CBD company, HBHM.

Mr Dickie, as co-founder of sustainability focused BrewDog, said the aim is to make sure the CBD industry can also have a positive impact.

HBHM has launched with a clear focus on being carbon neutral "from field to delivery".

He said: “In these challenging times we are living in, we started HBHM to be a company that focuses on the wellbeing of our customers and the wellbeing of our planet.

"As consumers ourselves, we are steadfastly focused on the quality and authenticity of the ingredients and ensuring the whole supply chain is ethically minded. We don’t want our products to have a negative impact on our beautiful planet.”

READ MORE: Scottish brewing giant to plant one million trees at Loch Lomond

HBHM (Healthy Body Healthy Mind) produces a range of sustainably packaged CBD oils, containing a concentrate of CBD Isolate (cannabidiol isolate) derived from organically grown hemp plants.

The range includes a natural 1200mg oil, and two naturally flavoured oils which are free from sugar and artificial sweeteners. The range is "designed to be seen as a supplementary addition to a healthy and well-balanced lifestyle".

As a carbon neutral brand, HBHM will focus on its sustainable output at every level, including using only recyclable materials for its product packaging and using packaging made from recycled materials wherever possible.

Mr Dickie added: “We are carefully studying the carbon footprint of all our products, ensuring that the footprint is as small as we can make it. The remainder of the footprint will be fully offset with new tree plantings in our 50-hectare forest in Stirlingshire. Carbon neutral business is the only acceptable business these days.”

Alongside Mr Dickie, the HBHM team are said to be passionate about the benefits of incorporating CBD into a healthy lifestyle. Sara Davidson, of HBHM, said: “Having taken CBD products for the past 18 months, I have enjoyed the benefits of CBD, but I always struggled with the flavours and often found the provenance and amount of CBD content impossible to find out."

Malcolm Cannon

Resilience will again be vital in 2021

Malcolm Cannon: The financial, social, physical and mental health challenges we have all faced over the last nine months have been the most difficult we have seen for 80 years.

READ MORE: And it feels like no amount of past experiences, both business and personal, could have prepared us for it.

European first as Scottish hydrogen company Logan Energy delivers new fuelling method

Hydrogen technology specialist Logan Energy has announced the first hydrogen refuelling station in Europe to adopt a new industry-leading fuelling method.

READ MORE: It makes vehicles powered by hydrogen cheaper to run by reducing the capital and operational cost of the refuelling infrastructure.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/